Brokerages Anticipate Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Centurylink’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Centurylink reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTL shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Centurylink stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,359,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,653,746. Centurylink has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 292.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,153,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,862 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3,109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,103 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,332,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,266,000 after acquiring an additional 628,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

