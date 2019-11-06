Brokerages Anticipate Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) to Announce -$0.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) will report earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Key Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($1.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Key Energy Services.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 614.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEG shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Shares of KEG opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Key Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Key Energy Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 275,728 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Energy Services by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

