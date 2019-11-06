Brokerages Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Olin reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olin.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Olin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Olin stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. Olin has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vince J. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,830 shares of company stock valued at $368,230. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

