Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post sales of $146.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.49 million. Renasant reported sales of $151.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $598.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.20 million to $603.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $599.18 million, with estimates ranging from $588.10 million to $614.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

RNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Renasant in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,312,000 after buying an additional 424,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Renasant by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,666,000 after buying an additional 30,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Renasant by 9.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,723,000 after buying an additional 104,902 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.20. Renasant has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

