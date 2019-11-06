Brokerages Anticipate Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) to Post ($0.02) EPS

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TPCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price objective on Tribune Publishing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,402. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.33 million during the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

