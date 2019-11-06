Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AZPN. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.10. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $406,569.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 207.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $12,722,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 93.5% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

