Brokerages Expect Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.26. Donnelley Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Donnelley Financial Solutions.

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz acquired 107,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,974.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 192.2% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFIN opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

