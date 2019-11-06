Brokerages Expect Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Exfo posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exfo.

Get Exfo alerts:

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Exfo had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $70.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXFO. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exfo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Exfo by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Exfo in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter valued at about $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXFO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. Exfo has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exfo (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.