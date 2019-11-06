Brokerages Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report sales of $2.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.83 billion. United States Steel reported sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $12.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. Macquarie lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra lowered United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 92.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in United States Steel by 139.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 178.5% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 3.73%.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

