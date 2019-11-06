Brokerages Set Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) PT at $229.26

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.43. 1,299,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,252. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $363,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,297. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,322,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 53.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,967,000 after buying an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $65,990,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 147.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,451,000 after buying an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,777,000 after buying an additional 272,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.