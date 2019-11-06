Brokerages Set IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target at $20.16

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.16.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.80 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 36,006,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,100 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 15.5% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 14,510,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,632,000 after buying an additional 1,952,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 77.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,583,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,508,000 after buying an additional 5,934,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 852.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after buying an additional 7,333,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,321,000 after buying an additional 2,091,228 shares during the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 109,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,653. IQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.10. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

