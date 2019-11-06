Brokerages Set South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Target Price at $34.25

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. 364,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $266.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 147.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

