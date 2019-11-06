Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Target Price at $558.82

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $558.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $610.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total transaction of $9,355,504.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,166 shares of company stock worth $167,423,687. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,477,370,000 after purchasing an additional 94,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,944,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,602,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 294.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after acquiring an additional 412,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $536.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,160. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $311.46 and a 1-year high of $555.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $523.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

