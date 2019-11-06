Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aecon Group Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.29.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$16.62 and a one year high of C$21.83.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

