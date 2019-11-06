Brokers Issue Forecasts for Willdan Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Willdan Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Willdan Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WLDN. TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Willdan Group stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $352.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

