Brokers Offer Predictions for TriCo Bancshares’ Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $191,245.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,186.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $186,338.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

