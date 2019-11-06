Brokers Set Expectations for Aecon Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARE. CIBC upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.29.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$19.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$16.62 and a twelve month high of C$21.83.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

