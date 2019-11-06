Brokers Set Expectations for Inovalon Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Inovalon in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

INOV opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Inovalon by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Inovalon by 3,748.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

