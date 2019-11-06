Brokers Set Expectations for National General Holdings Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National General in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for National General’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of National General stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. National General has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National General by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after buying an additional 332,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National General by 2,276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 329,380 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of National General by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 939,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 258,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National General by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,493,000 after purchasing an additional 213,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National General by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 214,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $124,070.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,331 shares of company stock worth $357,926 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

