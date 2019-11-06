Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $7.64. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 3,059,901 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

BKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.54.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

