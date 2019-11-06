BSQUARE (BSQR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. BSQUARE has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 52.91% and a negative net margin of 22.82%.

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BSQUARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Ryan L. Vardeman acquired 26,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,156.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

