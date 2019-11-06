BTIG Research Cuts Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $11.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “average” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 408,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Christopher Thatcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 5,765.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 108,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Neuronetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 66,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

