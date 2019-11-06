Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to Positive by OTR Global

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup set a $206.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.39.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.66. The stock had a trading volume of 489,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.55. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $209.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total value of $170,187.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,528.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.67, for a total transaction of $10,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,793 shares in the company, valued at $44,527,324.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,676 shares of company stock valued at $20,135,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.