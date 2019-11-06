Burst Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,367.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. Burst has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $5,367.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Coinroom.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,069,204,445 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Upbit, C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

