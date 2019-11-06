Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price for the company.

LON:BMN opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Monday. Bushveld Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 49.40 ($0.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97.

About Bushveld Minerals

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

