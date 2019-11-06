Caci International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CACI)

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,240 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,838% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 call options.

In related news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $108,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,288.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total transaction of $97,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,066.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,411 shares of company stock worth $3,237,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caci International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen set a $233.00 price target on shares of Caci International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caci International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.70.

NYSE CACI opened at $222.36 on Wednesday. Caci International has a one year low of $138.39 and a one year high of $235.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

