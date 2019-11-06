Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $595.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post sales of $595.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.25 million and the highest is $598.20 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $569.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of CDNS opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $88,608.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,097.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,995,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,647 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,930. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 426,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,851,000 after purchasing an additional 126,272 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 341,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

