Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,830. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

