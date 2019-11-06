Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) PT Raised to $105.00

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $99.50 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $12.55 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

