California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 410,563 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $44,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 156,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura set a $18.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

KEY stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $3,214,874.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $465,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,980.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 657,271 shares of company stock worth $12,049,355. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

