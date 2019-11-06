California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,277 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $48,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 680.6% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in CBRE Group by 461.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Compass Point began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In related news, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $4,057,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,115,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,637,500. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.