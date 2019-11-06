California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 78,647 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78,647 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $52,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,310,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $176.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.32.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total transaction of $9,155,296.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $194.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $209.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.15 and its 200 day moving average is $184.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

