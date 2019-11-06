Camtek (CAMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Camtek to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.63. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

