Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSIQ. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,585 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 744,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,459. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.29 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

