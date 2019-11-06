Canadian Utilities Limited to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.16.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CSFB upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.50.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$39.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$30.05 and a twelve month high of C$39.90.

In related news, Director Robert John Normand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.45, for a total transaction of C$109,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at C$701,771.85. Also, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$74,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$141,064.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

