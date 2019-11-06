Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,921 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Canopy Growth by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,745 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Canopy Growth by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

NYSE:CGC opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

