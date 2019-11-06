Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACB. MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,771,000 after buying an additional 522,165 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,714,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after buying an additional 357,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after buying an additional 946,887 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,578,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 134,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

