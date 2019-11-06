Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $25,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.25. 1,297,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

