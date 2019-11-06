Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.89. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion.Capri also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.55-1.60 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Capri and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.23.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,159. Capri has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 363,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

