Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.63% and a negative return on equity of 270.78%. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.79. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

