CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,786,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,553,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,177,000 after buying an additional 1,593,139 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,735,000 after buying an additional 2,869,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,610,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,239,000 after buying an additional 846,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,995,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.