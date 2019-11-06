Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Cardtronics posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cardtronics to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,141,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 26.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,109,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 233,675 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 259,064 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 26.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 968,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 203,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

