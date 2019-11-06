Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cargojet from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Laurentian downgraded Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$110.50.

CJT stock traded up C$1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$101.74. The stock had a trading volume of 43,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$95.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$89.88. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$65.25 and a 1-year high of C$109.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.23, for a total transaction of C$1,032,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$630,650.40.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

