CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus updated its Q4 guidance to $0.12-$0.13 EPS.

Shares of CARG traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 178,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,334. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

In related news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $71,484.80. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $3,849,742.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,424,661 shares of company stock worth $46,182,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

