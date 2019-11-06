CarGurus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,301 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,813% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $641,340.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,424,661 shares of company stock valued at $46,182,050 over the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

