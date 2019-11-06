CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Position Decreased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $96.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

