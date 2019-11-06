Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $368.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $326.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.51. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

TAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Sloane purchased 13,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,395.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,793.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.