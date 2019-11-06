Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of CASA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 1,001,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,105. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Casa Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 3,864.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 40.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 1,044.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 590,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

