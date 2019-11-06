Caspian Price Reaches $0.0055 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Caspian token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $159,303.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Caspian

CSP is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,566,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

