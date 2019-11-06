Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Catalent had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CTLT stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,449. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.64 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

